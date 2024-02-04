Sip, shop and support local businesses at 'Winter Wine Walk'

Support local Chicago businesses at the "Winter Wine Walk" event Friday along Roscoe Street in Lakeview and Roscoe Village.

Support local Chicago businesses at the "Winter Wine Walk" event Friday along Roscoe Street in Lakeview and Roscoe Village.

Support local Chicago businesses at the "Winter Wine Walk" event Friday along Roscoe Street in Lakeview and Roscoe Village.

Support local Chicago businesses at the "Winter Wine Walk" event Friday along Roscoe Street in Lakeview and Roscoe Village.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Find your new favorite bottle of wine on a winter stroll through Chicago's North Side.

The Lakeview Roscoe Village "Winter Wine Walk" is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sample more than 20 different winter wines, as you do some Valentine's Day shopping along Roscoe Street.

General admission tickets are $40. Each wine taster will receive a commemorative tasting glass, wine samples at businesses along their ticketed route, and an event guide listing business locations and special discounts.

Alyssa Lombardo from the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce and Jon Young from Volo Restaurant Wine Bar visited ABC7 Chicago Sunday morning to raise a glass to this year's event.