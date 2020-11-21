Arts & Entertainment

'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course while filming competition TV game show

A man competing on the television competition show "Wipeout" died earlier this week after completing an obstacle course while filming the series, sources close to the production told CNN.

Following the incident on Wednesday, the contestant was attended to by on-site emergency medical personnel and later died, the sources said. "Wipeout" contestants must undergo medical examinations in advance of participating, according to the sources, who added participants this season were also tested for Covid-19 prior to filming.

A spokesperson for TBS, which airs "Wipeout," told CNN in a statement: "We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family."

Endemol Shine North America, which produces the series, added: "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."

Production on "Wipeout" was paused on Thursday and Friday and will resume following a preplanned break after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta claritalos angeles countycontestscompetitiontelevisionreality television
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Tier 3 mitigations take effect, 13,012 new COVID-19 cases reported
8 injured in 'active shooter incident' at Wisconsin mall
Chicago drive-thru holiday light shows
Chicago offering sewer, water bill relief programs
Kyle Rittenhouse released after posting $2M bond
Health officials aim to build COVID-19 vaccine trust ahead of distribution
Boy, 5, in medically induced coma after Roseland shooting
Show More
Tofurky sales surge ahead of Thanksgiving
COVID-19 victim turns diagnosis into call to action, becomes contact tracer
Speaker Mike Madigan loses support amid ComEd investigation implications
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News