MILWAKUEE, Wis. -- Milwaukee police are investigating a tragic discovery after a dead infant was found in a bag outside a funeral home Friday.
Employees at Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home noticed a black tote bag in a corner up against the building's wall. The infant was wrapped in a blanket inside, WDJT reported.
"It's horrifying," said Trina Hall, who lives feet away from the scene.
Police said the infant was just born and left there. The cause of death is still undetermined.
Hall said she wishes the person would have taken the baby to a hospital instead.
RELATED: 'Safe Haven' baby boxes for surrendering newborns
"There is a hospital on Green Bay there and there's a hospital there," she pointed out.
Executive director of The Parenting Network, Joyce Felker, said there are options available if people run into a situation like this.
"If someone is in the moment and they are considering what to do with an infant, Wisconsin law allows somebody to relinquish an infant in 72 hours to a police station, take them to a hospital," Felker said.
RELATED: 'Picked up in 90 seconds:' Newborn surrendered in Indiana baby box less than 1 month after install
"We need to be prayerful; we need to stay prayerful, so things like this won't continue to happen," Hall said.
Authorities are continuing to look for the infant's parents.
If you have any information, please call police or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.
(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Milwaukee police investigating after infant found dead outside funeral home
BABY DEATH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News