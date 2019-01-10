Woman, 18, killed in Griffith, Ind. shooting

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in Griffith, Indiana Wednesday night, police said.Griffith police said an officer heard what sounded like a car crash at about 9 p.m. in the 1800-block of North Arbogast Street and observed a car leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.The vehicle turned onto Ridge Road and then into the parking lot of Mansard Plaza, where police officers were parked. The vehicle drove up to the police officers and told them that a woman in the car has been shot.An ambulance was called to the scene and the 18-year-old victim was transported to Northlake Methodist Hospital, where she died. She has been identified to the Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office as Alayna Ortiz.Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information can contact Griffith Police at 219-924-7503 ext 252 or the Griffith Police Anonymous Tip Hotline at 219-922-3085.