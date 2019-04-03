Woman, 19, fatally shot inside Washington Park apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed inside an apartment in Washington Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.Police said they are investigating to see if the bullet was fired from outside and entered the home through a window.The woman was shot in the back in the 6100-block of South Martin Luther King Drive at about 11:51 p.m., police said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Authorities have not released the victim's identity. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.