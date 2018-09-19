Woman, 2 young daughters missing from North Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a woman and her two young daughters who were reported missing from the city's Uptown neighborhood.Police said 21-year-old Camiery Poole was reported missing from the 1200-block of West Lawrence Avenue Wednesday. She was last seen in the Albany Park neighborhood in the 3400-block of West Lawrence Avenue on Sunday.She is missing along with her two daughters, aged 3 and 18 months.Poole is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes, 5 ft. 8 in. tall and 180 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt and white shoes.If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Area North Detective Division at 312-744-8266.