Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car in front of 2 nieces on NW Side

EMBED </>More Videos

A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in front of her two nieces after a robber got into her car on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday night, police said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in front of her two nieces after a robber got into her car on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday night, police said.

The victim's family said Maira Coronel was in the car with her twin sister and young nieces at the time, and now the family is grieving her loss.

The incident occurred at about 9:22 p.m. in the 2200-block of North Long Avenue, police said.

The victim's family said, Maira, her sister and the two young girls, ages 1-and-2 were trick-or-treating when an unknown man got into their car and put a gun to Maira's back and said he would kill the kids if she did give him money. She had only $40 on her so she handed it over.

Then the offender wanted her cell phone. Her family said she refused and then he shot her. Chicago police said he shot her twice in the head, killing her.

Maira's family now wants justice for her.

"She was a kind person," said Leticia Coronel, the victim's sister. "She never do anything to anybody...lovely person."

"To the perpetrator: you need to turn yourself in because I can guarantee you if your fingerprints are all over that car, save your mother and your father the headache and turn yourself in, because it will be a matter of time, especially if you're in the system already," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Her family said said Maira would have gone to a job interview on Thursday.

So far no suspects are in custody, but police are reviewing the evidence, including Maira's cellphone, which her family says is now with investigators.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingrobberywoman killedChicagoBelmont Cragin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cars smashed, set on fire by large group of teens in Hyde Park
259 shot, 47 fatally, in Chicago during October
Elmhurst family donates Chicago's 105th Christmas tree
Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says
Hungover baggage handler gets trapped in cargo hold during flight to O'Hare
Amtrak train hits vehicle's bumper in Edgebrook
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating
Show More
Man shot by Chicago police in East Chatham
Small body recovered during investigation into 2-year-old's disappearance
1 critically injured after car crashes through guardrail onto I-80/94 in Lansing, Ill.
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
More News