Woman shot in Chicago Heights; several arrested near scene

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a large police response Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a shooting in Chicago Heights.

About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago Heights police responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 600 block of Andover Street and found 26-year-old Dominque Washington, of Chicago Heights, who had apparently been shot in the right leg, police said.

Washington was transported to Franciscan Hospital, police said. No information on her condition was available.

A large group gathered at the scene and began fighting as police tried to interview witnesses and identify the shooter, so Chicago Heights police requested assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies. Several arrests were made, police said, and charges are pending.

The investigation into Washington's shooting is ongoing, and police request anyone with information related to this incident to call 708-756-6422.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago heightswoman shotgun violence
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News