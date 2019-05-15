Woman shot in Chicago Heights; several arrested near scene

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a large police response Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a shooting in Chicago Heights.About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago Heights police responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 600 block of Andover Street and found 26-year-old Dominque Washington, of Chicago Heights, who had apparently been shot in the right leg, police said.Washington was transported to Franciscan Hospital, police said. No information on her condition was available.A large group gathered at the scene and began fighting as police tried to interview witnesses and identify the shooter, so Chicago Heights police requested assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies. Several arrests were made, police said, and charges are pending.The investigation into Washington's shooting is ongoing, and police request anyone with information related to this incident to call 708-756-6422.