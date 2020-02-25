Woman, 27, fatally shot inside Ravenswood Manor apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed when someone tried to get into her Ravenswood Manor apartment last Monday night, Chicago police said.The woman was with a man inside a second floor apartment in the 4400-block of North Francisco Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. they heard a knock at the door.When the man went up to answer it, he saw a man wearing all black with a ski mask on who attempted to force his way into the apartment, police said.The woman jumped in to try and help close the door when police said the alleged intruder opened fire, shooting her several times in the chest.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.