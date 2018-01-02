Woman, 27, shot in the arm in Parkway Gardens

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm Tuesday afternoon in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman got into an argument with someone she knew at 2:57 p.m. with someone in a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

During the argument, the person in the vehicle fired a shot, striking the woman in the arm, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Police described the shooting as a domestic-related and said the victim knew the shooter, but no one was in custody as of Tuesday evening.

The attack was captured by the victim on Facebook Live, according to unconfirmed posts on social media.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchicago shootingfacebook livewoman shotChicagoParkway Gardens
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News