Woman, 28, fatally shot in Gary home; daughter, 8, injured

Pamela Hunter, 28, was fatally shot early Tuesday in Gary, Ind. (WLS)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A 28-year-old mother of five was fatally shot through a window in her own home early Tuesday in Gary, Indiana.

Her 8-year-old daughter was also shot, but released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Family said she was shot in the foot.

Pamela Hunter was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1400-block of East 35th Place. She was pronounced dead about 3 a.m., according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Hunter's attorney posted on Facebook that she was expected to testify as a state's witness in an upcoming murder trial.

Two of Hunter's children, age 9 and 10, were in the house when the shooting occurred. They were unharmed. Her two other children, age 2 and 5, were at another family member's house.

At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Gary Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the home.

Neighbors said they heard 7-8 gunshots and then saw the woman's boyfriend in the street asking for help.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. The boyfriend was questioned by police and released.

Family members said the violence is too much. The children's father was gunned down a few years ago.

Police were investigating and asked for the public's help.

This is Gary's 17th homicide of the year, compared to 15 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
