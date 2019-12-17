Woman, 37, shot in Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot while standing on the sidewalk in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The woman was standing on the sidewalk in the 4900-block of North Kenmore Avenue at about 6:50 p.m. when police said she saw two men arguing, heard shots and realized she was struck.

The woman was wounded in the chest and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition stabilized.

Police said the woman was not the intended target in the shooting. No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.
