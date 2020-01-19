Woman, 61, missing from South Shore: police

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 61-year-old woman who was last seen in South Shore.Cynthia Cade was last seen Saturday near the 6800 block of South Merrill Avenue, Chicago police said.She was wearing a white t-shirt and burgundy pants.Cade is 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.