Woman, 61, missing from South Shore: police

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 61-year-old woman who was last seen in South Shore.

Cynthia Cade was last seen Saturday near the 6800 block of South Merrill Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a white t-shirt and burgundy pants.

Cade is 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
