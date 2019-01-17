Police: Woman pretends to be made-up autistic twin to come on to caregiver

Woman accused of pretending to be autistic for sexual gratification.

PEARLAND, Texas --
Police said a 29-year-old woman pretended to be a made-up twin sister with autism when she engaged in "sexually oriented conduct" with a caregiver.

According to the Pearland Police Department, Rachel Childs faces charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and indecent exposure. She was taken into custody on Jan. 3.

In a news release, the police department said Childs solicited a caregiver to service her twin, who she allegedly claimed had autism. Childs asked the caregiver to take her made-up sister to the worker's home, where she promised to arrive later.

Police said Childs, as the twin, allegedly came on to the caregiver, who became suspicious when the suspect did not reflect behavior of someone with autism.

The caregiver contacted police after finding out Childs was an only child, Pasadena PD said.

Investigators further determined Childs was allegedly perpetrating a hoax for sexual gratification and was actually pretending to be autistic.

Police believe she may have deceived others under the same pretense. They urge anyone who came into contact with Childs to reach out to Det. C. Arnold at 281-997-4151 or by email at carnold@pearlandtx.gov.

Related Topics:
autismhoaxindecent exposureu.s. & worldTexas
