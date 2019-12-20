Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash; 4 injured

UNINCORPORATED LAKE VILLA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman and a baby boy were killed in a three-car crash in unincorporated Lake Villa Thursday night that left four others, including a toddler, injured, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash on Route 59 near West Beach Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. and found three vehicles heavily damaged.

Police said a woman driving a Nissan SUV was traveling north on Route 59 while a man driving a Ford pickup and pulling a trailer attempted to merge from the east side shoulder of Route 59 into the northbound lanes of Route 59.

The front of the Nissan struck the Ford, which police said caused it to roll. The Nissan then slid and was struck by a Hyundai minivan.

The woman driving the Nissan and a boy who was a passenger in the vehicle were both pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said the boy is an infant. Authorities have not released their identities.

A girl who is a toddler and was a passenger in the Nissan was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with critical injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Hyundai and a teen boy passenger were both transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
