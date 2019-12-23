Woman carjacked in Roscoe Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in the Roscoe Village neighborhood on Chicago's North Side Monday morning, police said.The woman was parking her 2018 Honda Fit in the 3300-block of North Seeley Avenue when police said she was approached by a male suspect in his early 20s who was pretending to be lost.Police said the suspect was having a conversation with the victim when he took out a handgun and demanded the victim's cell phone and vehicle.The woman gave the suspect her phone and car and the suspect fled north on Seeley Avenue.The woman was not injured. Area North detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.