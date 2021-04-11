carjacking

Woman, 55, carjacked outside South Loop Target

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Woman, 55, carjacked outside South Loop Target

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old woman was carjacked outside of a Target store in South Loop Saturday.

Police said the woman was approached by three men who snatched the keys to her vehicle from her hands outside the Target near S. Clark Street and W. Roosevelt Road.

One of the male offenders drove away in the victim's black Audi Q5, according to police.

The other two offenders drove away in the original vehicle they arrived in, which was a white Kia Soul with Colorado plates, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
