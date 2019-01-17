Woman charged in Aurora hair dragging incident caught on video

A woman has been charged after she was seen on cell phone video dragging a 5-year-old child by his hair through an Aurora hospital's emergency room.Tanye McNeal, of Aurora, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.The charges stem from an incident that occurred Monday inside the emergency room at Rush Copley Medical Center at about 4:40 p.m. A 28-year-old Wisconsin woman filmed McNeal allegedly dragging the child by his hair and then alerted police. Prior to the dragging that was captured on video, McNeal also allegedly held the child down in a chair while pinching his neck and causing bruises, according to Aurora police.The 5-year-old victim and another 2-year-old boy, both of whom are related to McNeal, went to stay with a relative Monday evening, police said. Police did not specify how the children were related to McNeal.McNeal was arrested Wednesday. She was due to appear in bond court Thursday.