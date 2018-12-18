Woman charged in NYC bus slashing after fellow passenger tried to pet dog

A woman suspected of slashing two fellow passengers on an MTA bus in the Bronx after one of them tried to pet her dog is under arrest.

MELROSE, Bronx --
The incident was reported on an MTA bus near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Melrose section around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said the two women were riding the bus as the suspect was holding a dog. When one woman went to pet the dog, possibly a service dog, police say the dog owner apparently got mad and slashed the woman in the face.



Police said 38-year-old Shekema Young was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony assault, misdemeanor assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The 22-year-old victim suffered four slash wounds but is expected to be OK. The victim's friend, a 20-year-old woman, was slashed in the left arm while trying to intervene. Her wounds needed 12 stitches.

The victim told police that the suspect fled the scene inside of a green SUV taxi, which drove westbound on East 149 Street.

"She slashed my face because I went to go touch her service dog," the victim said. "She had the dog in her hands, and she took the taxi and left."

The victim's mother said her daughter is in a great deal of pain with two slashes above her right eye and another long gash on the other side of her face.

The victim has two young children.

Strangers should not pet animals wearing vests. That indicates that they are working. In addition, it's always a good idea to ask first before touching someone's pet.
