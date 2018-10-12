A South Side woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left two people hurt back in August.Anlondria Gissendanner, 23, was arrested Wednesday after police said she was identified thanks to a community alert.Gissendanner is accused of sideswiping a car in the 1200-block of South Halsted Street on August 30, then hitting a 60-year-old man on a lawn mower as she drove away.Both victims were treated for injuries that weren't life threatening.Gissendanner has been charged with two felony counts of failure to report an accident with injuries and two misdemeanor counts of operating an uninsured vehicle.