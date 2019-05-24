Texas woman claims to be missing Bradley sister, disappeared 18 years ago

New hope in the case of two Chicago girls, the Bradley sisters, who have been missing for almost two decades.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New hope in the case of two Chicago sisters who have been missing for almost two decades.Tionda and Diamond Bradley were last seen near their South Side apartment back in 2001. Now, a woman in Texas says she may have new information about the girls who have been missing for nearly 18 years."She pretty much said she is Tionda, one is supposed to be her, the other supposed to be Diamond," said the girl's great aunt Sheila Bradley.Tionda was just 10-years-old and Diamond, 4, when they went missing in July 2001 after leaving a note saying they were going to a store in the neighborhood.Age progression photos from the FBI suggest what the two might look like now.The woman in Texas, who goes by the name LayLay Rodriguez on Facebook, claims she is Tionda.While this new information brings hope to the family, some worry this could be a cruel joke. A private investigator who has worked on the case for years said he is not optimistic."At this point I'm skeptical. Just last month another case of Timmothy Pitzen led to heartbreak when a man claiming to be Timmothy Pitzen, [who was] missing for eight years turned out to be someone else. The Bradley family is prepared for that possibility but remaining hopeful," said private investigator Pete Foster."If it is Tionda and Diamond I just want them to come home," said Shelia, "if it's not, I'm gonna be seeking some legal remedy for putting us through this."Earlier this week the FBI tweeted there remains a $10,000 reward for information in the case of the missing Bradley sisters. The Texas woman claims to be in contact with authorities and is willing to take a DNA.