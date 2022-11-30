WATCH LIVE

Woman found decapitated on kitchen floor in Philadelphia; partner charged, sources say

Police say 41-year-old Leila Al Raheel was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed.

ByAnnie McCormick, 6abc Digital Staff, Katherine Scott via WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 6:45PM
Police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed. She has been identified as Leila Al Raheel.

PHILADELPHIA -- Police have identified a woman found decapitated inside her Philadelphia home.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed Tuesday afternoon. She has been identified as Leila Al Raheel.

According to neighbors, a male suspect tried to flee in his car but was apprehended.

Philadelphia police say the suspect is 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef.

Ahmad Shareef

Sources say the victim was Shareef's partner and that he had a history of domestic disturbances involving multiple family members.

"Cops are always being called on them, a lot of domestic abuse," said neighbor John Martinez.

Our sister station in Philadelphia was told the couple lived with several other family members inside the home, including young children.

Shareef has been charged with murder, abuse of corpse and other related offenses.

Police said they recovered a knife.

Neighbors were sickened by the news.

"She was the nicest person," said neighbor Tanya Richardson.

