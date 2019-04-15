Woman fatally shot in parked car in South Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday morning while sitting in a parked vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

The victim was identified as Antoinette Brown, of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Burley Avenue.

Brown was sitting in the driver's seat of the car when someone began firing at her.

She was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was immediately taken into custody.

Chicago police were investigating.
