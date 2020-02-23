Woman, 51, fatally shot inside car in South Shore identified, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 51-year-old woman who was fatally shot inside a car Saturday on the South Side has been identified, Chicago police said.

The victim has been identified as Latonia Williams, 51, of Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 3:00 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Bennett Avenue in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said the woman was sitting inside a vehicle when an unknown offender approached the car and shot the woman in the head.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

She was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south shorechicagowoman shotchicago shootingfatal shootingchicago crimewoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Camera catches suspect fleeing after woman attacked in Lincoln Park: police
Man, woman shot while driving on Dan Ryan on South Side: ISP
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Woman 25, arrested after striking cop trying to flee traffic stop: CPD
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild Sunday
Soldier in Iraq helps Park Ridge police arrest burglary suspects
Show More
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
Two killed by float during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans
Man faces sex assault, child porn charges after Crystal Lake barricade: police
Mardi Gras marks 40 years for Cajun restaurant in downtown Chicago
Chicago man, 23, killed in stabbing at downtown bar; 1 in custody
More TOP STORIES News