Woman, 51, fatally shot inside car in South Shore identified, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 51-year-old woman who was fatally shot inside a car Saturday on the South Side has been identified, Chicago police said.The victim has been identified as Latonia Williams, 51, of Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.According to police, the shooting occurred just before 3:00 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Bennett Avenue in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.Chicago police said the woman was sitting inside a vehicle when an unknown offender approached the car and shot the woman in the head.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.She was later pronounced dead.No one is in custody.Area Central detectives are investigating.