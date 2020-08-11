Woman, 55, fatally struck, daughter injured in hit-and-run in River North: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in River North, Chicago police said.According to police, around 10:30 p.m. the woman and her daughter, 20, were waiting to cross the street in the first block of East Hubbard Street when a silver Ford Explorer SUV struck the mother, dragging her halfway down the block.She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released any further victim information at this time.The woman's daughter was also struck by the vehicle, police said. She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off from the scene, police said.No one is in custody.Major Accidents Unit and Area Three detectives are investigating.