Woman found stabbed to death on West Side

A woman was found stabbed to death on Chicago's West Side Tuesday night, police said.The victim is a woman in her 50s who was stabbed multiple times. Officers responded to a call of a person down in the 3100-block of West Taylor Street.When they got there just after 11 p.m., they found the woman on the grass next to a row of parked cars. She had stab wounds to her head and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.It is not known if anything was taken from her or if it could have been a domestic issue. Authorities have not released the woman's identity.