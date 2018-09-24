A woman said she was groped and her husband was attacked on the street in Ukrainian Village Saturday.In a post in a private neighborhood Facebook group, the victim said she and her husband stopped at a red light while riding bicycles near North Milwaukee Avenue and West Division Street.According to the victim, two men pulled up on motorcycles and one of the men groped her.The victim said her husband confronted the offender and was punched, causing him to fall to the ground. Police said the offender then kicked the victim's husband before taking off northbound on Milwaukee Avenue.A man working at a store across the street saw the attack.The offender is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, medium height and slightly heavy build. He was wearing a black hoodie with "Legalize Wheelies" on the back, black sneakers and a helmet with stickers on it. He was riding a lime green motorcycle.