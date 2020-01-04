Vehicle hits, critically injures 75-year-old woman in Edison Park crosswalk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 75-year-old woman was in critical condition early Saturday morning after a vehicle had hit her on the Northwest Side Friday night.The woman was walking across the street, in a crosswalk, in the 6700-block of North Northwest Highway in Edison Park just before 9 p.m. when she was hit, Chicago police said. A 67-year-old woman was driving a gray Mercury sedan east on North Northwest Highway when she hit the woman, according to police.The driver remained on the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.