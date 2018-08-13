Woman hospitalized after barricading herself in room with daughter in Lawndale, police say

Chicago police are responding to a reported barricade situation in the North Lawndale neighborhood Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was transported to a hospital for an evaluation after police said she barricaded herself in a room with her 5-year-old daughter Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The Chicago police SWAT and 10th District Hostage Barricade Team responded to the call of a domestic situation at about 6:18 a.m.

Police said a 31-year-old woman had barricaded herself in a room with her 5-year-old daughter and they had reason to believe she was armed. SWAT officers entered the building, placed her in custody and secured the building.

The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital for an evaluation. The 5-year-old girl had no visible injuries, but was transported to Stroger Hospital as a precaution.

Neighbors said they woke up to the commotion outside.

"The helicopters woke me up," said neighbor David Cash."I come out and see SWAT and stuff. Police everywhere, big guns and stuff."

"Lord, I'm glad it's over and I'm glad nobody got hurt and I thank God that we're all still here alive," said Armentha Moore, who lives down the street.

Police said two weapons were recovered at the scene.
