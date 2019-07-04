Woman, 30, hospitalized after sexual assault on Near West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was hospitalized Thursday after she was sexually assaulted on the Near West Side.

Chicago police said at 3:54 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was leaving a bar in the 300 block of N. Loomis Street when she was approached by three males in a vehicle. She got into the vehicle, and they drove her to a building she believed to be a music studio, police said.

The woman was sexually assaulted, then she left the scene to call 911, police said. The exact location where the assault occurred was not immediately clear.

The woman was taken to Rush Hospital in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
near west sidechicagoassaultchicago crimesex assaultwoman assaulted
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 charged with vandalizing 'The Bean' in Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
LIVE: 6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
Blue Bell licker goes viral: Police won't quit until woman arrested
Thousands expected at Navy Pier for 4th of July fireworks
Chicago suburbs celebrate 4th of July with parades, food, fun
NC bride plans 'Big Fat Amazon Wedding'
Show More
Accused rapist 'from good family' deserves leniency: Judge
Ford announces $1.2M supercar that won't be street-legal
Netflix will stop showing tobacco use in shows aimed at young viewers
CPD out in force for 4th of July weekend
Fourth of July in Washington to come with a Trump twist
More TOP STORIES News