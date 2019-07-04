Woman, 30, hospitalized after sexual assault on Near West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was hospitalized Thursday after she was sexually assaulted on the Near West Side.Chicago police said at 3:54 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was leaving a bar in the 300 block of N. Loomis Street when she was approached by three males in a vehicle. She got into the vehicle, and they drove her to a building she believed to be a music studio, police said.The woman was sexually assaulted, then she left the scene to call 911, police said. The exact location where the assault occurred was not immediately clear.The woman was taken to Rush Hospital in stable condition, police said.No one is in custody.Area Central Detectives are investigating.