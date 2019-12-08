ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in a northern suburb Saturday.
The accident occurred in Zion near the 2200 block of Elisha Avenue.
Police said the car involved was a gray sedan with a Wisconsin license plate.
Officers said anyone with information should call Zion police.
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Zion, police say
