Woman killed in I-294 crash in Schiller Park Thursday morning

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 294 in Schiller Park.Overnight rain and flooding may be to blame for the deadly accident on the Tri-state tollway.Sana Saleem, 38, was southbound about 1:15 a.m. on I-294 just north of Mannheim Road when she veered off the road and hit a light pole, Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 2:08 a.m., officials said.An autopsy found she died of blunt force injuries from the crash and ruled her death an accident, the medical examiner's office said.