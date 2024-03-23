1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Schiller Park, police say

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt late Friday in a three-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

This happened at around 11:45 p.m. near River Road and Cullom, according to Schiller Park police.

Video of the scene showed a white SUV with front-end damage in the southbound lanes. The rear-end of a silver car was ripped off and a third car was in the ditch.

The fatal victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The two injured were transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hopsital with serious injuries.

The area has remains closed while police investigate.

A cause remains under investigation.