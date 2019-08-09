Woman reportedly told police the meth found in her vagina was not hers

OUACHITA PARISH, La. -- A Louisiana woman reportedly told police she did not know where the meth - found in her vagina - came from, WGNO reported.

Ashley Beth Rolland, 23, was accused July 31 of stealing thousands of dollars from the home of a man she'd been staying with, according to documents from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

The man told West Monroe police Rolland had swiped the cash and left while he was in the shower; Rolland reportedly confirmed.

According to the documents, a female correctional officer later searched Rolland and found - hidden in her vagina - $6,233 in cash and about one gram of meth. According to Fox News, Rolland denied the meth was hers.

Rolland was arrested and charged with theft and narcotics possession. She remains in jail on an $8,000 bond.

