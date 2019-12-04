Man followed woman into West Town apartment building then robbed and assaulted her, police say

Chicago police are asking for a help locating a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman Tuesday evening in her apartment in West Town on the Near West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a community alert asking for help locating a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman Tuesday evening in her apartment in West Town on the Near West Side.Police said around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday a 22-year-old woman was entering her apartment building in the 400-block of North Carpenter Street when an unknown man followed her inside through an open door and displayed a knife.The man said "give me everything," according to police, and after robbing the woman at knifepoint, he sexually assaulted her.Police described the suspect as 5 ft. 8 in to 5 ft. 9 in. tall with a medium build and short black hair.He was wearing a white Chicago Bulls jacket with red sleeves, blue jeans and black and white Air Jordan sneakers.Area residents said the attack was concerning."I'm worried about anybody," neighbor Rick Velez said. "I said a prayer today for that woman. It's scary."Officer Michell Tannehill said apartment dwellers should be extra cautious when entering and leaving their buildings."We just want to make sure everybody looks behind them when they're coming into their common area," she said. "And make sure that the door is locked and closed all the way because you are living with other folks in the building, and you want to make sure everybody is safe."Deidra Smith said she lives in the neighborhood with her boyfriend, and they have considered moving before because of possible crime."It's very scary. I don't like it," Smith said. "I don't like how it makes me feel, and, of course, other women are most likely to be attacked. It's awful."She said that, for now, the couple focuses on making sure their home is secure."But you can't really deter someone from trying to hurt someone if that's what their intention is," Smith said.Anyone with information on the alleged attack should call Area Central detectives at