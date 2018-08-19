Woman robbed, sexually assaulted outside West Town home

A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted outside her home in the West Town neighborhood Tuesday, Chicago police said.The attack occurred at about 11:22 p.m. in the 2000-block of West Ferdinand Street, police said. The victim told police she noticed a man riding a blue bike, possibly a Divvy bike, in circles on the street.The woman went inside her home, but a few minutes later she went back outside after seeing the man in her front yard. Police said the man took out a handgun, demanded cash and sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing.The suspect is described as 17-25 years old, black, clean shaven with dark complexion, short hair in twists or braids and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and a dark gray hoodie with a dark colored backpack.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.