Woman sexually abused in McKinley Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert warning people about a sexual abuse incident on the South Side Monday.The incident occurred in the 2400-block of West 36th Street, just after 6:36 p.m. Police said a woman was grabbed from behind by a man who forced his hand down her shirt and touched her inappropriately.The man is described by police as a Hispanic man, between 20-24 years old, 5'5" to 5'6" tall, 170-200 pounds and possibly wearing glasses, a blue shirt and blue jeans.No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.