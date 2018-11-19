Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in Gresham

Chicago police have issued a community alert after a woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued a community alert after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at knifepoint in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning.

The 57-year-old woman was walking to the Red Line under the viaduct on 78th Street between Wallace and Fielding avenues at about 3:30 a.m. when police said she was approached by a man in a red ski mask.

Police said he sexually assaulted her at knifepoint and then took off with her bank and debit cards, ID and cash.

Police have released a suspect description of what the man was wearing at the time of the attack. He was wearing a red ski mask, a blue denim jacket with a white Sherpa fur-lined collar and black pants He has brown eyes and is between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 200 pounds. Police said he was armed with 6-8 inch knife with a brass knuckle grip.

The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound on 78th Street from Fielding Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.
