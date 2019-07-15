Woman sexually assaulted while running on outdoor track in Palatine, police say

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Palatine police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was running on an outdoor track Saturday night.Police said officers were called to Falcon Park on North Hicks Road at about 9:20 p.m. When they arrived, a 19-year-old woman told them she had been running on the outdoor track when she was assaulted by a man she didn't know. She was able to fight him off, police said, and then man then fled on a black bicycle.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 35 to 40 years old, 5 ft. to 5 ft. 2 in. tall and 140 lbs. Photos of the suspect were obtained from surveillance cameras near the track.The victim was taken to Northwest Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She has since been released.If you have any information about this case or suspect, contact Palatine police at 847-359-9000.