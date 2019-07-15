Woman sexually assaulted while running on outdoor track in Palatine, police say

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Palatine police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was running on an outdoor track Saturday night.

Police said officers were called to Falcon Park on North Hicks Road at about 9:20 p.m. When they arrived, a 19-year-old woman told them she had been running on the outdoor track when she was assaulted by a man she didn't know. She was able to fight him off, police said, and then man then fled on a black bicycle.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 35 to 40 years old, 5 ft. to 5 ft. 2 in. tall and 140 lbs. Photos of the suspect were obtained from surveillance cameras near the track.

The victim was taken to Northwest Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She has since been released.

If you have any information about this case or suspect, contact Palatine police at 847-359-9000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palatinesex assault
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area around Humboldt Park Lagoon closed as alligator search continues
Lightfoot writes open letter to Trump about ICE raids
African American museum founder's cause of death revealed
LIVE | AOC, congresswomen respond to President Trump
41 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Manta ray with stuck fish hooks approaches divers, gets help
Chicagoans owed as much as $45M in unclaimed Cook County property tax exemptions
Show More
Felon who tried to rob couple having sex in van fired shots at man, beat him with gun: prosecutors
Child, 3, dies after falling into Tim Horton's grease trap
A $40M cheese company is helping to transform a rural Wisconsin community
Study: Chicago children exposed to violence on the rise
Teen's joyride in mom's car ends in flames following police chase
More TOP STORIES News