officer involved shooting

COPA shares video of police shooting armed woman in Lawndale traffic stop

CHICAGO -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday released video related to a January police shooting in Lawndale that wounded a woman.

The video shows officers take cover and open fire after a woman inside the car takes out a gun, according to COPA.

The woman was hospitalized, and her condition stabilized.

Before the shooting, officers approached an illegally parked car Jan. 9 in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue, COPA said. Police ordered two occupants out of the car, while another officer spoke with the woman in the drivers seat.

As the officer told her to exit the car, she allegedly brandished a gun, causing the three officers to take cover, COPA said.

Two officers fired their weapons, striking the woman multiple times, COPA said. No one else was injured.

At the time of the shooting, police said the woman was shot in an "armed confrontation."

COPA, which also released documents and other recordings of the investigation, was continuing to investigate the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalewoman shotchicago shootingchicago crimeofficer involved shootinggun violenceofficer involved shootingcopashootingchicago police department
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Hegewisch shooting: Passenger shot by South Shore Line officer charged with battery
Baby accidentally shot, wounded by officer suspect in deadly shooting
Man hurt in Joliet shooting pointed air pistol at police: JPD
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daughter of Chicago's Public Enemy #1 plans to plead guilty in federal case
Cook Co. property tax relief available for Black, Latino and senior homeowners
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
This face-planting albatross in New Zealand is the laugh we all need
Chicago police launch new carjacking website for public to report crimes
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
United Center vaccine appointments held for 5 Chicago zip codes
Show More
Chicago restaurants start hiring again as COVID restrictions ease
Thieves drag ATM out of South Loop salon
Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber in Beverly: CPD
West Rogers Park mass vaccination site opens
Chicago's full calendar of city-run summer events authorized
More TOP STORIES News