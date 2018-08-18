Woman stabbed several times near CTA station on Near North Side

A woman was stabbed Saturday morning right near a CTA station on the Near North Side.Police said a 38-year-old woman got into an altercation at about 1:52 a.m. in the 1100-block of North Clark Street near the CTA Red Line's Division station.The attacker produced a knife and stabbed the woman several times before running off, police said.The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.