Texas woman who played dead while family was shot execution-style to take stand in uncle's trial

HOUSTON, Texas -- She lost her parents, her two brothers and two sisters. Now, the only survivor in the killing of a Spring family may take the stand and face her uncle, who's accused of the murders.Cassidy Stay, who was 14 at the time of the murders, played dead after her family was shot execution-style inside their home in July 2014. She's expected to appear in court on Tuesday.She survived a bullet wound to the head."She (Cassidy) can hear the shooting continue down the line. Emily. Bryan. And then another shot and Zachary stops crying," said prosecutor Samantha Knecht during Monday's opening statements. "They recovered 13 casings from the Stay living room. Thirteen. And that every one of those casings comes back to that 9mm that was found with the defendant when he was in custody."Ronald Lee Haskell Jr. faces multiple capital murder charges. He's accused of killing the family members as retribution for helping his ex-wife, Melanie, separate from him. Cassidy's mom was Melanie's sister.The defense claims Haskell was insane at the time."He's sedated and he's an individual that's been treated for a severe mental illness," said defense attorney Douglas Durham. "Texas has an insanity statute and if this isn't a case where the evidence, a preponderance of the evidence, is going to show severe mental illness and he couldn't distinguish right from wrong, I don't know what case there is."Haskell faces the death penalty if convicted.