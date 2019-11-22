Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman's body was found in a burning car in Andersonville on the North Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.Police received reports of a car fire at about 12:48 a.m. in the 1400-block of West Farragut Avenue.The body of a woman was found in the back seat of a parked silver vehicle that was on fire, police said. Authorities have not released the identity of the woman.Further details on the car fire were not immediately available.