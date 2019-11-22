Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman's body was found in a burning car in Andersonville on the North Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police received reports of a car fire at about 12:48 a.m. in the 1400-block of West Farragut Avenue.

The body of a woman was found in the back seat of a parked silver vehicle that was on fire, police said. Authorities have not released the identity of the woman.

Further details on the car fire were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoandersonvillewoman killedcar firebody found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally struck on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, police say
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
Man charged with DUI after head-on crash with Aurora police car
Woman rescues girl, 4, as train barrels toward them in west suburb
Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck
Former home of murdered Crystal Lake boy may have new owner
Show More
Family of Mercy Hospital worker killed in shooting files wrongful death lawsuit
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Friday
Chicago police board now accepting applications for CPD superintendent
Teen killed in shooting in Lawndale backyard: police
Boy struck by vehicle in South Chicago dies, police say
More TOP STORIES News