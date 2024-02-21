WATCH LIVE

Navy Pier Women's Live Artist Studio creates safe space for women of color to dream big in Chicago

Terrell Brown Image
ByTerrell Brown WLS logo
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 6:57PM
Women's Live Artist Studio creates space for women to dream big
Women's Live Artist Studio is an art collective based in Chicago's iconic Navy Pier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two artists are making a name for themselves locally and internationally through their organization consisting of more than 30 female artists.

Dana Todd Pope and Martha A. Wade are the co-founder of Women's Live Artist Studio. It's an art collective based at Chicago's iconic Navy Pier.

"We live paint here, we showcase the works of local women artist," Co-founder of Women's Live Artist Studio Dana Todd Pope said. "We're starting to get opportunities to do international art fairs. I'm living the dream."

"For Women's Month they asked us to curate a space, so we called up all our friends," Co-founder of Women's Live Artist Studio Martha A. Wade said. "It went so well we decided to keep the business model of highlighting women artist."

"It's a lot being a woman in today's society. But what if you have a dream, what if you want to be an artist where do you go? And how do you build on that dream?" Todd Pope said. "So, Women's Live Artist Studio is a place where they can come where we get it we understand, and we help them build their art career."

