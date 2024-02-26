Car crashes into Woodstock Jimmy John's store, no injuries reported according to fire officials

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into a Jimmy John's store in north suburban Woodstock Monday afternoon.

The general manager of the store at 361 South Eastwood Drive said she was working in the store with her son at the time of the crash, but luckily no customers were inside. She said her son had to push her out of the way to avoid being hit.

Woodstock fire officials said the vehicle drove through the front of the restaurant, and caused significant damage to the interior and storefront, but no structural damage was found.

Officials said an elderly woman was driving the car, who was examined at the scene but declined medical attention.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The crash is being investigated by the Woodstock Police Department. There is no word yet of any charges or citations.