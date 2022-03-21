Community & Events

ABC7 Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day with GiGi's Playhouse

By Tony Smith
GiGi's Playhouse marking World Down Syndrome Day

Monday marks World Down Syndrome Day. The 21st day of March was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

GiGi's Playhouse founder, Nancy Gianni and her daughter, Gigi Gianni appeared on ABC7 to talk about the "Rock Your Socks for Down syndrome" event. There will be a live DJ, a tie dying socks event, face painting, crafts and fitness activities on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to see the facility and learn about their impacts on the community.

The non-profit's mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all. There are five locations in the Chicagoland area. In total, there are 55 playhouses, throughout the United States and Mexico, and 82 countries globally.

GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages.
