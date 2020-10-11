birds

Audubon Great Lakes, nonprofit organizations hold celebration to honor World Migratory Bird Day, Latinx Heritage Month

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Audubon Great Lakes, a nonprofit conservation group, partnered with other organizations to host a free celebration in honor of World Migratory Bird Day and Latinx Heritage Month Saturday.

The celebration was a way to connect experiences with Mother Nature for people like Ivonne Chavez, a coordinator at Wild Indigo Nature Explorations.

"Migration is natural. We're all trying to go to the destination where we thrive, where we are comfortable, where we find resources," Chavez said.

"For me and my colleagues that put this event together, this is very personal for us because we all come with our own migration stories," added Ana Teresa Valenzuela, Stewardship Program associate.

RELATED: Bird watchers flock to Lake Michigan during peak fall migration in Chicago area

Saturday's event was held at the Indian Ridge Marsh, one of the sites vital to wetland birds, according to experts. Participants were able to partake in guided bird walks and seed collection at the location.

Organizers put this event together as part of a larger effort to restore the marsh habitats across the Calumet region while also engaging the community.

"For us to be able to bring together families, to bring together friends, to bring together our colleagues to celebrate the journey, not just bird migration but the migration of our people and families and celebrate where came from and where we're going, I think that's crucial," Valenzuela said.

For more information about bird migration, visit the Audubon Society's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagosouth deeringlatin heritage monthbirdsfamilyconservationnonprofithispanic heritage
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRDS
Parrots forced to separate at British zoo for excessive swearing
Bird watchers flock to Lake Michigan during peak fall migration
Parrot goes viral with flawless Beyoncé cover
Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Marathon 2020 leaves Grant Park empty but offers runners options
Good Samaritan helps after car jumps curb, hitting 3, including child
Englewood CPD squad car crash hurts 5 officers
37 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Loyola grad goes into labor, gives birth in middle of bar exam
4 shot, 1 killed in West Garfield Park shooting; victims crash into ambulance
Show More
Justice taqueria uses authentic herbs, spices with modern taco topping flair
$25K reward offered in South Chicago shooting of 10-year-old girl
Witness describes calling 911 after deadly St. Charles hit-and-run
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
Lori Lightfoot among 14 Black mayors featured in Biden ad
More TOP STORIES News