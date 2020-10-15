WWII veteran Lorraine Knuth asks for birthday cards, donations for her 100th birthday

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A World War II veteran in North Chicago wants you to join in on her 100th birthday celebration.
Lorraine Knuth is asking for birthday cards, as well as donations to build a new home for the Midwest Veterans Closet in North Chicago.
Midwest Veterans Closet helps veterans with things like food, clothing and other household items.
Knuth still helps out at the organization, and said they need more space to expand.
Knuth turns 100 on Halloween, so you still have plenty of time to send her a card.
All birthday cards should be sent to:
Midwest Veterans Closet
2323 Green Bay Road
North Chicago IL 60064
Or:
Midwest Veterans Closet
PO Box 278
WadsworthIL 60083
For more information on the organization and how to make a donation, click here to visit their website.
