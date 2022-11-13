World's tallest woman searching for job in US, inspires others to dream big

At just over seven feet, Rumeysa Gelgi holds five titles for the Guinness World Records, including largest hands on a female.

The world's tallest woman is in the Bay Area, not only looking for a tech job but educating about a rare disease and inspiring confidence in others.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The world's tallest woman is visiting the United States and is hoping to find a job.

For 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi, the past several weeks in California's Bay Area have been filled with new experiences.

She is not only looking for a tech job but educating others about a rare disease and inspiring confidence in others.

"I visited Apple Park, which was the highlight of my trip so far!" she beamed.

Gelgi, who is from Turkey, is visiting family in San Jose and the U.S. for the first time. She is anything but your average tourist. A video on her Instagram shows her explaining how she holds five titles for the Guinness World Records, including largest hands on a female and tallest at just over seven feet.

Her height though has come with a lifetime of challenges.

"I have weaver syndrome, which is a very rare genetic disorder," she said. "There are only 150 cases worldwide and I am the first diagnosed case in Turkey."

Gelgi's visit, in collaboration with Guinness, isn't just about seeing the sights and shooting videos for the organization. She's spreading a message of determination to others. She's showing the world that anything is possible.

"Lack of muscles which doesn't allow me to physical independence, so that's why I'm a physically disabled person who spends most time in a wheelchair. I'm one of those people who thinks, even if you're born or have something that looks negative at first, anyone can turn it into something positive for themselves," Gelgi said.

Trained as a web developer, Gelgia also hopes in the next few months she'll land her first full-time tech job.

"The Bay Area is the most perfect place for every tech worker in the world!" she says.

Until then, she credits her super supportive parents for her success so far and leaves us with this message to the world.

"I want to tell everyone who struggles with being different, never, never give up going forward and never stop believing in yourself. I'm pretty sure you can make a difference in this world," Gelgi said.

We have a feeling that positive mindset and confidence will go a long way in making her American dreams happen.