Concessions workers rally outside Wrigley Field ahead of Crosstown Classic

Wrigley Field concessions workers employed by Levy Restaurants rallied outside the stadium ahead of the Crosstown Classic.

Bartenders, cooks, others without contract for more than 2 years under Levy Restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Concessions workers for the Chicago Cubs rallied outside Wrigley Field ahead of the Crosstown Classic.

Bartenders, cooks and others employed by Levy Restaurants have been without a contract for more than two years.

They were joined by concessions workers for the White Sox. Those workers recently reached their own deal with a separate company.

In a statement, Levy said the company has been bargaining in good faith with the union for over a year, discussing what team members said was important to them.

