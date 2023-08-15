WATCH LIVE

Concessions workers rally outside Wrigley Field ahead of Crosstown Classic

Bartenders, cooks, others without contract for more than 2 years under Levy Restaurants

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 15, 2023 11:29PM
Wrigley Field concessions workers employed by Levy Restaurants rallied outside the stadium ahead of the Crosstown Classic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Concessions workers for the Chicago Cubs rallied outside Wrigley Field ahead of the Crosstown Classic.

Bartenders, cooks and others employed by Levy Restaurants have been without a contract for more than two years.

They were joined by concessions workers for the White Sox. Those workers recently reached their own deal with a separate company.

In a statement, Levy said the company has been bargaining in good faith with the union for over a year, discussing what team members said was important to them.

